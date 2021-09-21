11 Best Latinx Beauty Brands To Shop This Month—And Always
It's Hispanic Heritage Month (from September 15 through October 15), and while the term "Hispanic" is generally viewed as a problematic way of lumping tens of millions of individuals under one label, this month, at the very least, offers an occasion for drawing attention to those in the community. With that disclaimer out of the way, it's time to celebrate Latinx/Hispanic individuals making waves (sometimes, literally) in the beauty industry via a roundup of the best Latinx beauty brands.www.wellandgood.com
Comments / 0