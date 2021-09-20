CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anna Haddock named SEC Offensive Player of the Week

By Zac Blackerby
 10 days ago
The following is a release from Auburn Athletics.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Sophomore midfielder Anna Haddock has been named the Southeastern Conference Offensive Player of the Week, the league office announced Monday.

It marks the second time this season Haddock has been named the SEC Offensive Player of the Week after also earning the distinction following a pair of wins opening weekend.

“Anna had a tremendous SEC opener, scoring two great goals and dominating the game in the midfield,” head coach Karen Hoppa said. “We are thrilled to see her recognized again as the Offensive Player of the Week.”

Haddock continued her fast start to the season by turning in her second brace of the year in the Tigers’ 3-0 win in the SEC opener against Georgia. The goals were her sixth and seventh of the season.

The Bowling Green, Kentucky, native got the scoring started by finding the back of the net less than 10 minutes into the contest, ultimately proving to be her fourth game-winning goal of the season. After lightning delayed the start of the second half, she came out less than five minutes into the restart and doubled the Tigers’ lead.

Haddock has registered a point in seven of eight games this season. Her seven goals through eight contests are the most by an Auburn player since Tammy Waine scored 12 goals in the span in 2000. She is tied for third in the league in points (17) and tied for fourth in goals.

