2 Sooners defenders selected to PFF week 3 award list

Two Sooners have landed on the Pro Football Focus College Football Week 3 Awards List following OU’s 23-16 win over Nebraska on Saturday. Defensive lineman Jalen Redmond was named to the Defensive Team of the Week, and cornerback D.J. Graham was award with Play of the Week honors.

Redmond earned the all-defense nod by PFF following a five tackle, 1.5 sack performance. In fact, the redshirt sophomore recorded the sack on 3rd and 11 right before Graham made the play that broke the internet on fourth down.

Earlier today, John Williams of Sooners Wire broke down Redmond’s performance and explained what his production could do for this Sooners defense.

On Saturday, he recorded his first sack since he led the Sooners in 2019 and finished the day with 1.5 sacks. Redmond added two tackles for loss and was in on 31 of a possible 63 defensive snaps. He showed some burst off the edge in addition to his typical duties rushing inside…Jalen Redmond is starting to turn it on and the Sooners will need every bit of his pass rush prowess to contend as they start their Big 12 slate.

Redmond’s resurgence inside Oklahoma’s defensive line adds another dynamic to an already dangerous unit. OU’s ability to create interior pressure could pay dividends for a team that may need to win games in an ugly fashion in 2021.

D.J. Graham’s Play of the Week selection is sure to be remembered for the rest of the year. Down a pair of starters in the secondary, Graham shook off his previous struggles by making this incredible interception.

With any luck, this interception could spark a fire in the former wide receiver. Oklahoma needs a lockdown corner to pair with its dominant pass rush if the offense continues to lag behind as the Sooners get set for conference play.