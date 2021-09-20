CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

2 Sooners defenders selected to PFF week 3 award list

By Jay Attal
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tpqyH_0c2Zuepz00

Two Sooners have landed on the Pro Football Focus College Football Week 3 Awards List following OU’s 23-16 win over Nebraska on Saturday. Defensive lineman Jalen Redmond was named to the Defensive Team of the Week, and cornerback D.J. Graham was award with Play of the Week honors.

Redmond earned the all-defense nod by PFF following a five tackle, 1.5 sack performance. In fact, the redshirt sophomore recorded the sack on 3rd and 11 right before Graham made the play that broke the internet on fourth down.

Earlier today, John Williams of Sooners Wire broke down Redmond’s performance and explained what his production could do for this Sooners defense.

On Saturday, he recorded his first sack since he led the Sooners in 2019 and finished the day with 1.5 sacks. Redmond added two tackles for loss and was in on 31 of a possible 63 defensive snaps. He showed some burst off the edge in addition to his typical duties rushing inside…Jalen Redmond is starting to turn it on and the Sooners will need every bit of his pass rush prowess to contend as they start their Big 12 slate.

Redmond’s resurgence inside Oklahoma’s defensive line adds another dynamic to an already dangerous unit. OU’s ability to create interior pressure could pay dividends for a team that may need to win games in an ugly fashion in 2021.

D.J. Graham’s Play of the Week selection is sure to be remembered for the rest of the year. Down a pair of starters in the secondary, Graham shook off his previous struggles by making this incredible interception.

With any luck, this interception could spark a fire in the former wide receiver. Oklahoma needs a lockdown corner to pair with its dominant pass rush if the offense continues to lag behind as the Sooners get set for conference play.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Nick Saban Announces Likely Season-Ending Injury For Alabama

Alabama head coach Nick Saban had unfortunate news to share surrounding linebacker Christopher Allen on Monday. Allen left Alabama’s season opener versus Miami last Saturday with an injury. The Crimson Tide linebacker went down with an injury after strip-sacking Miami’s D’Eriq King in the second quarter. He was eventually carted off the field and taken to the locker room.
ALABAMA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum names his surprising second-best team in SEC West

Paul Finebaum has noticed Auburn’s hot start, with wins over Alabama State by a 62-0 score, and Akron, 60-10. He was asked during his regular weekly visit on “McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning” on WJOX in Birmingham, Alabama about which team is the second-best team in the SEC West so far this season.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Look: 400-Pound College Football Freshman Goes Viral

The Florida Gators easily beat Florida Atlantic in their 2021 college football season opener. But that opener also saw the debut of one of the biggest players in the sport today. Late in the first half, freshman defensive tackle Dez Watson got his first snaps on the field. Fans were...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
State
Nebraska State
The Spun

College Sports World Reacts To The Boise State News

Boise State has been one of the most sought after Group of Five college football programs during the recent spurt of realignment. However, it sounds like the Broncos won’t be going anywhere anytime soon. According to Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel, Boise State informed the Mountain West on Thursday that it...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Dabo Swinney sends strong message to Lyn-J Dixon

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney did not mince his words after Saturday’s blowout win over South Carolina State. Asked about Tigers running back Lyn-J Dixon, who carried the ball just four times, Swinney did not hold back. Dixon was widely expected to be Clemson’s starting running back this season, especially...
NFL
FanSided

USC football: Trojans find new head coaching target in NFL

The USC football coaching search could be heading to the NFL with a report suggesting the Trojans are looking at Anthony Lynn. Dozens of names have been thrown out there as potential candidates for USC’s search for a new head coach. Add Anthony Lynn to the pile. “USC boosters have...
NFL
RaiderMaven

McCoy Suspended Without Pay for Raiders' Next Six Games

Henderson, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders have had a lot of good news on the field lately, starting the 2021 season at 3-0. Today they got some bad news off of it. Superstar defensive lineman Gerald McCoy was a big off-season free-agent signing. In the first game of the season, an injury sidelined him for what many believe to be a season-ending knee injury.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Williams
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Brutal Jaguars Injury News

On Thursday night, the Jacksonville Jaguars received some devastating news when one of the team’s wide receivers suffered a significant injury. According to a report from NFL insider Ian Rapoport, wide receiver D.J. Chark suffered a fractured ankle. The injury came after Jaguars running back James Robinson and a pile of defenders ran into the back of Chark’s legs while he was blocking.
NFL
On3.com

Dallas Cowboys running back absent from Thursday practice

The Dallas Cowboys running back tandem of Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard have been a major reason for the team’s offensive success after three games. That success could be tested, at least in terms of availability for Sunday’s game versus the Panthers, as multiple reports stated Pollard was absent from practice on Thursday.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pff#College Football#Pro Football Focus#American Football#The Defensive Team Of#Sooners Wire
Yardbarker

Rams' Week 1 PFF Grades Indicate They're Poised for a Big Year

Every week Pro Football Focus releases their in-depth grades of every player, every team, and every aspect of the NFL. Obviously, Rams fans thought L.A. did well in Week 1 against the Chicago Bears but did the statistics agree as well?. *Grades via PFF. The Rams had a top 5...
NFL
The Spun

Scott Frost Not Happy With Adrian Martinez ‘Rumors’

Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez briefly left last week’s 23-20 overtime loss to Michigan State. But ahead of Saturday’s game against Northwestern, Huskers head coach Scott Frost is addressing some rumors. Speaking to the media on Thursday, Frost said that he’s been hearing some “ridiculous rumors” about his starting quarterback. He...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
Sports
University of Oklahoma
NewsBreak
Sports
thefootballbrainiacs.com

Sooners in the NFL | 2021 Season | Week 2

We’ll be updating Sooner fans weekly on the performances of former Sooners currently playing in the NFL. It’s a great way to see OUDNA in the league and to cheer on former players. We’ll show stats for those who played and highlight some key contributions. Stats. Highlights & News.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney drops truth on D.J. Uiagalelei’s slow start

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers fell all the way back to No. 25 in the AP polls after their most recent loss to North Carolina State. Clemson is 2-2 and any dreams of going to the playoffs are already out the window for this year. With Boston College up next, Swinney looked at some of the early, yet fixable struggles from his quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei, per 247Sports.com.
CLEMSON, SC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

36K+
Followers
74K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy