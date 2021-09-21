3 Stars: Cowboys backups shine bright next to once and future defensive king

The Dallas Cowboys played their second nail biter in the first two weeks of the 2021 season on Sunday. Fortunately, they came out victorious this time around, beating the Los Angeles Chargers 20-17 in what seemed like a home game for the Cowboys in Southern California. The team was able to race out to a lead in the first quarter, and never trailed. That doesn’t mean it was easy, the score was tied and the Chargers and Justin Herbert had golden opportunities to pull ahead only for the Dallas defense to thwart them.

America’s Team got inspired performances from a plethora of players which made it tough to get it down to a specific number. However, these were the three players who stood out the most in the Cowboy’s huge road win to even their record at 1-1 on the young season.

Star No. 3: Safety Jayron Kearse

(AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Kearse got the start against the Chargers at strong safety due to Donovan Wilson being out with a sore groin. After his 11-tackle performance in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the season opener, Kearse was once again all over the field.

He was credited with six tackles (one tackle for loss), a pass breakup, and a quarterback hit. Kearse looked like he had snagged his first interception with the Cowboys early in the second quarter but it was negated by a questionable pass interference call.

The seven-year veteran was targeted four times and allowed just two receptions for eight yards. Kearse said the Cowboys were getting the best version of him and he’s made good on that proclamation so far.

Star No. 2: Edge Rusher Micah Parsons

(AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Parsons looked as advertised in his rookie debut against the Buccaneers. He registered seven tackles, a pass breakup, and a quarterback hit. With the Cowboys being without DeMarcus Lawrence and Randy Gregory on Sunday, Parsons was given extensive snaps at defensive end against the Chargers, the position he was recruited by Penn State to play. The 12th overall pick in April’s NFL draft put on quite the performance in Los Angeles.

The stat sheet will only show two tackles but Parsons’s effectiveness went beyond that. In his first game at defensive end since high school, Parsons had eight pressures according to Pro Football Focus which were the most by a rookie since Nick Bosa in 2019. In addition to this, he had four hurries and recorded his first NFL sack.

The first step quickness of Parsons and his overall speed was outstanding coming off of the edge. He looked like he never stopped playing the position and his performance gives a lot of promise for the Cowboy’s defense in terms of rushing the passer from the edge once Lawrence and Gregory return.

Star No. 1: Running Back Tony Pollard

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Pollard isn’t the running back Ezekiel Elliott is when it comes to patience with the football or pass-blocking. What he provides is a dynamic change of pace with his speed, and on Sunday, he ran wild on the Chargers.

The Cowboys RB2 had 13 carries for 109 yards which was the third 100-yard performance of his career (first since his rookie season in 2019). Pollard finished with 140 all-purpose yards on 16 touches and a touchdown. Elliott had a good game also with 97 all-purpose yards and a touchdown as well but Pollard was the Cowboy’s best runner on Sunday.

Keeping Pollard involved in the game plan heavily should be the thinking for offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. He had five plays of 10 yards or more and that kind of explosiveness has to be utilized. Also, Pollard and Elliott have each ran for 100 yards in the same game twice which shows there’s plenty of meat on the bone for both to eat at the same time.