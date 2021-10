As the newest episode of Wheel of Fortune came to a close, hosts Pat Sajak and Vanna White hilariously joked that she’d be singing the Hamilton soundtrack. There’s been a handful of changes to the popular game show as the new season recently kicked off. Before tonight’s show finished up, the famous hosts kidded around about White performing songs on set as part of the changes to the game long-running game show. We think the legendary hostess would be a great addition to the hit Broadway play, but it seems to be all in jest unfortunately.

