Lincoln’s boys tennis team has been biding its time until it was the team to beat at the Vincennes Sectional. That time has arrived, albeit with some drama. The Alices (16-7), with their senior-dominated lineup, have been strong all season and now try to show that same form in the postseason. That starts at 5 p.m. today when they take on county foe South Knox (10-10) on the Lincoln courts. At the same time, defending sectional champion Washington tangles with Rivet (0-5).

VINCENNES, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO