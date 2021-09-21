Avengers: Endgame: Chris Pratt Shares Illegal Video Off Set – Entertainment
Chris Pratt grants an exclusive and actually “illegal” look behind the scenes of “Avengers: Endgame”. Before the premiere of “Avengers: Endgame”, Disney went to great lengths to ensure that no material from the shooting or details of the plot were made public. This should avoid possible spoilers. Among other things, Spider-Man actor Tom Holland (22) was not given a script before shooting began – after all, he is known for being terribly difficult to keep secrets to himself. And on set, too, the cast and crew were forbidden from filming or taking photos with their cell phones. But “Star-Lord” actor Chris Pratt (39) did not stick to it and filmed a video of an unforgettable moment for him on the set, which he has now shared on Instagram.codelist.biz
