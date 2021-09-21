CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Deming, NM

Bird of prey surveys Southwestern New Mexico State Fairgrounds in Deming

Deming Headlight
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis bird of prey happened to roost on a fence line at the Southwestern New Mexico State Fairgrounds at 4100 Raymond Reed Blvd. The bird was perched at the front gate for some time on Wednesday of last week and took in a bird's-eye view of the fairgrounds layout perhaps in anticipation of the upcoming Luna County Fair. It eventually took flight but not before circling the grounds a couple of times. The SWNMS Fair is slated for the week of Oct. 6-10. This will be the 75th anniversary and the theme is "Barn in the USA."

www.demingheadlight.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

LIVE COVERAGE: Moderate Democrats demand vote on infrastructure

House Democrats are scrambling Friday to break a weeks-long stalemate on a bipartisan infrastructure package — a debate that's exposed fierce rifts between moderates and progressives that are threatening to tank President Biden 's ambitious domestic agenda. On two occasions this week, Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) had promised moderates a...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CNN

Justice Sotomayor tells the truth about the Supreme Court

(CNN) — Why have five Supreme Court justices spoken out publicly about the court's reputation in recent weeks?. Several conservative justices have argued strenuously that the court should not be seen in political terms. Justice Amy Coney Barrett gave a speech at the McConnell Center at the University of Louisville...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
Luna County, NM
Government
City
Deming, NM
County
Luna County, NM
Deming, NM
Government
CBS News

Biden signs government funding bill to prevent shutdown

Washington — The House and Senate on Thursday both approved a short-term government funding bill that keeps federal agencies open through early December and staves off a partial government shutdown, just hours before funding is set to expire. The stopgap measure, known as a continuing resolution, passed the Senate in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Flight

Comments / 0

Community Policy