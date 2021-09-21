Bird of prey surveys Southwestern New Mexico State Fairgrounds in Deming

This bird of prey happened to roost on a fence line at the Southwestern New Mexico State Fairgrounds at 4100 Raymond Reed Blvd. The bird was perched at the front gate for some time on Wednesday of last week and took in a bird's-eye view of the fairgrounds layout perhaps in anticipation of the upcoming Luna County Fair. It eventually took flight but not before circling the grounds a couple of times. The SWNMS Fair is slated for the week of Oct. 6-10. This will be the 75th anniversary and the theme is "Barn in the USA."