H.S. roundup: Bacon volleyball team rallies past NFA

Colchester — Bacon Academy dropped the first game before bouncing back to win three straight and defeat Norwich Free Academy 3-1 in a volleyball match on Monday.

Game scores were 13-25, 25-16, 25-19 and 24-19.

Emma Mancuso had seven kills and two blocks for the Bobcats (3-1) while Olivia Ignazio added 11 kills, Kiera Stewart 28 assists and Grace Galarneau 17 digs.

Marissa Waters had five kills and three blocks for NFA (1-2) and Molly Plecan added nine service points, five aces and five kills.

In other matches:

• East Lyme cruised to a 25-1, 25-18 and 25-17 victory over Killingly. Ella Freed led the Vikings (5-1) with 10 aces while Sydney Lapham added seven assists and Summer Dubreuil had six kills.

• Kuranda Ruggiero had five assists, 10 aces and 16 service points to highlight Griswold's 25-9, 25-9 and 25-3. Gretta Dombkowski added five assists for the Wolverines (3-1) while Sonja Matheson had five aces and three kills and Sydney Dameron finished with three kills, three aces and 10 service points.

• Aaliyah Amidon had five aces and seven assists to highlight Ledyard's 3-0 win over Wheeler. Paige Perkins added five kills and three blocks for the Colonels (3-2) and Megan Tabraham had four kills and four aces. Michelle Macina had two kills, Olivia Maine three aces and Skylar Morgan two blocks for the Lions (1-3).

• Hale-Ray outlasted Old Lyme 3-1 in the Shoreline Conference. Game scores were 25-20, 25-12, 25-27 and 25-19. Abby Speckhals had 14 assists and 17 digs for the Wildcats (2-3) and Melanie Warren added 15 digs, seven aces and six kills.

• Windham Tech defeated Grasso Tech 26-18, 25-16 and 25-16 in the Connecticut Technical Conference. Grace Pitko led the Eagles (1-3) with seven service points, three kills, two digs and one block while Sherly Caba added four kills, four digs, one assist and three service points.

• Ellis Tech outlasted Norwich Tech 3-2 in the CTC. Game scores were 25-18, 20-25, 25-20, 15-25 and 15-12. Autumn Lovett had 15 assists, Kaylee Gray 10 kills and Ashlyn Bill eight kills for the Warriors (3-1, 3-1).

Girls' soccer

• Skyler Gustavsen scored four goals as Bacon routed Montville 6-2. Audrey Palmer added two goals and three assists while Ari Pennington and Cara Shea each added assists for the Bobcats (2-2-2). Madisen Price scored both goals for the Indians (2-2) while Kelsey Chiasson and Allie Kondash had assists.

• Jess English converted penalty kick with 12 minutes left in the first half to wipe out a 1-0 Cromwell lead as Ledyard salvaged a 1-1 nonleague draw with the Panthers. Goalie Bella Drummond made eight saves for the Colonels (2-1-2).

• Shelby Rice scored three goals, all assisted by Gracie Dufault, as Norwich Tech defeated Platt Tech 4-2 in the CTC. Janelle Lambert added a breakaway goal for the Warriors (3-0-1).

• Williams School goalie Lucy Fader made 20 saves, including one on penalty kick, during a 10-0 loss at Hamden Hall. The Blues are 0-2.

• Wilcox Tech defeated Grasso Tech 6-0 in the CTC. Goalie Emmika Charles made 18 saves for Grasso (0-3).

Swimming

• Natalie Bezanson won a pair of events and was part of the winning 200 medley relay team as NFA outlasted Suffield 87-73 in a nonleague meet. Bezanson captured the 200-yard individual medley and 100 backstroke for the Wildcats (2-1) and joined Riley Levine, Dylan Levine and Mercedes Aleksjuka on the winning relay. Aleksjuka added a win in the 100 free while Dylan Levine captured the 500 free.