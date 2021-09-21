CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Odell Beckham Jr. Has 'Good Chance' To Play Against Bears

By Wendi Oliveros
brownsnation.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cleveland Browns wide receiving corps continues to be in flux. In the midst of anxiously awaiting the return of Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry gets hurt. According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, OBJ’s return is imminent, potentially as early as Sunday when the Browns take on the Bears at home in Week 3.

www.brownsnation.com

