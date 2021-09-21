Alderman Patrick Daley Thompson's attorneys claim government taking 'kitchen sink' approach to trial

One month from today, Bridgeport Alderman Patrick Daley Thompson is scheduled to go on trial in federal court.

His attorneys claim that the government is taking a "kitchen sink" approach to the case, claiming that prosecutors have thrown every potential document into the trial mix in what they claim is an excessive and bad faith tactic.

11th Ward Alderman Patrick Daley Thompson's middle name is the most famous political moniker in Chicago history. He is the grandson of one former Chicago mayor and nephew of another. But, on Monday October 18th, he will be just a defendant in a federal case.

The 52-year-old Democrat will be tried on the charges in a seven-count indictment including filing false U.S. tax returns, and lying to officials with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation about nearly $200,000 in loans and payments from a Chicago bank.

The insolvent Washington Federal Bank for Savings was shut down in 2017 with $66 million in nonperforming loans and Thompson is accused of stiffing the Bridgeport bank of all but one loan payment and failing to pay interest on the money he did receive.

Experts say it is a garden-variety financial case against the alderman, but now, a 26-page filing by prosecutors shows the extent to which they have prepared tax records, check stubs, bank documents, memos, emails and contracts to potentially use as exhibits against the well-known city council member.

The exhaustive list is criticized in court records by the alderman's attorneys "as every potential document that could conceivably have anything to do with its case. Some exhibits proposed by the government" they claim "are included two or even three times in its list."

When Thompson was charged in April, he blamed "inadvertent tax preparation errors" and a faulty memory for what happened and said he was innocent.

Monday, the alderman's attorney, Chris Gair, a former federal prosecutor in Chicago himself, declined to comment about the "kitchen sink" description.

A spokesman for the United States Attorney in Chicago also declined late Monday to discuss the government's planned evidence or witnesses.