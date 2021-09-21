Shang-Chi VFX Boss Breaks Down Beautiful Water Map Sequence
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings introduced Marvel fans to an entirely new corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that hadn't previously been explored by the franchise. As such, long-time Marvel visual effects supervisor Chris Townsend had his work cut out for him when it came to working with the studio's VFX vendors. In one example, Townsend worked with Sean Walker and his team at Weta Digital to get the models just right on both the Great Protector Dragon and the Dweller-in-Darkness.comicbook.com
