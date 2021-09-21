Sypool Lists on AscendEX

Ethereum’s upgrade to ETH 2.0 has been one of the most anticipated upgrades in the crypto space. Although scheduled to go completely live in 2022, the market remains abuzz with the possibilities this upgrade will bring with it. There are going to be a number of upgrades that will culminate in the final upgrade in 2022. One of those is the Altair upgrade. Altair is the first upgrade to be carried out on the Beacon Chain and will fix major issues being experienced with the network.

