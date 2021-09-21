Nuggets star Michael Porter Jr. talks about ‘Curious Mike,’ Stephen Curry, Nikola Jokic, getting his brain scanned and more

Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic was fully deserving of the NBA MVP award last season. One of the biggest reasons was the extent of his availability. The Joker hasn’t missed a game in the last two seasons, despite both of them being affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Jokic has played in nearly 96% of his contests for the Nuggets throughout his six-year NBA career. But just because he hasn’t broken down yet, that doesn’t mean he should be pushing his luck.

NBA ・ 8 DAYS AGO