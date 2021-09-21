CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nuggets star Michael Porter Jr. talks about ‘Curious Mike,’ Stephen Curry, Nikola Jokic, getting his brain scanned and more

By Angelo Guinhawa
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 10 days ago
Denver Nuggets rising star Michael Porter Jr. has proven himself to be an elite scorer on the court. However, he wants everybody to know he’s more than just that. He wants his voice to be heard. He wants people to converse and talk about topics they often avoid. That is why he started his “Curious Mike” show, giving him and others a platform where they won’t be judged or their words misconstrued unlike other social media platforms.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch: Steph Curry's sly comment on Ben Simmons trade situation

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry has been contributing to Ryder Cup coverage this week for Comcast NBCUniversal in partnership with his company Unanimous Media. Curry made an appearance on the Brother From Another show with Michael Smith and Michael Holley Friday as a part of his Ryder Cup work, but they asked him about his involvement with the Warriors front office, including a possible Ben Simmons trade.
Nuggets star Michael Porter Jr.’s top 3 favorite players are Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Giannis Antetokounmpo

Michael Porter Jr. has always looked up to Kevin Durant, admitting recently that he still has a lot to learn from him. However, there are two other NBA stars that the Denver Nuggets youngster really admires: Stephen Curry and Giannis Antetokounmpo. In an exclusive interview with ClutchPoints, Porter named the three as his favorite players […] The post Nuggets star Michael Porter Jr.’s top 3 favorite players are Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Giannis Antetokounmpo appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nikola Jokic Doesn't Want His MVP To Bring Him More Fame: "It's Not Really Fun Being A Celebrity."

Nikola Jokic was one of the best players in the league during the 2020-21 season, putting up averages of 26.4 PPG, 10,8 RPG, and 8.3 APG over the course of the regular season. He also managed to bring the Denver Nuggets to a top 4 seed, despite the absence of co-star Jamal Murray for a portion of the season. There is no questioning his talent, and he certainly deserved to win the MVP award for the season.
Nikola Jokic hints at subtle change that could spark huge Nuggets season

Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic was fully deserving of the NBA MVP award last season. One of the biggest reasons was the extent of his availability. The Joker hasn’t missed a game in the last two seasons, despite both of them being affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Jokic has played in nearly 96% of his contests for the Nuggets throughout his six-year NBA career. But just because he hasn’t broken down yet, that doesn’t mean he should be pushing his luck.
Michael Porter Jr.’s bold promise to Nuggets after 2018 NBA Draft

Michael Porter Jr. was a top-rated prospect heading to the 2018 NBA Draft. However, he slipped to the Denver Nuggets at no. 14 after teams expressed concerns about his back injury. In fact, a Los Angeles Clippers doctor thought he would never be able to play again–much more suit up in the league.
Michael Porter Jr. drops truth bomb on Jamal Murray injury, new role for Nuggets in 2021-22

Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. knows he needs to step up next season, especially with Jamal Murray’s status still unclear as he recovers from injury. To recall, Murray suffered from a torn ACL in his left knee last April, effectively ending his 2020-21 season with the Nuggets. He underwent a successful surgery days later, but Denver didn’t give a specific timeline in his return and the team listed him as out indefinitely.
Michael Porter Jr.’s honest thoughts on Nuggets contract extension

Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. has seen his fellow draft class teammates sign big contract extensions this off-season. Luka Doncic, Trae Young, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Robert Williams have all signed long-term deals to stay with their current team. But the Nuggets young star isn’t worried about that at the moment.
