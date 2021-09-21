CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland Hall of Fame Football Coach Robert McLeod Passes Away

By Sam Ali
FOX 21 Online
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleASHLAND, Wis. – This past weekend, legendary hall of fame football coach Robert McLeod passed away at the age of 76. The Hayward native led Ashland to a state title in 1993 and a runner-up finish in 1995. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and was also a teacher. He was inducted into the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2000 and the Oredocker Hall of Fame in 2016.

