Ashland Hall of Fame Football Coach Robert McLeod Passes Away
ASHLAND, Wis. – This past weekend, legendary hall of fame football coach Robert McLeod passed away at the age of 76. The Hayward native led Ashland to a state title in 1993 and a runner-up finish in 1995. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and was also a teacher. He was inducted into the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2000 and the Oredocker Hall of Fame in 2016.www.fox21online.com
