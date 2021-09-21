Flood Warning issued for Jackson, Madison, Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 19:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-24 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Target Area: Jackson; Madison; Marshall The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Alabama Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and Marshall Counties. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Friday afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville. * Until early Friday afternoon. * At 7:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 17.4 feet. * Flood stage is 15.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 PM CDT Wednesday was 19.1 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Friday morning and continue falling to 8.6 feet Monday evening. * Impact...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65 about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.4 feet on 01/02/1979.