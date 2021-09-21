Flood Warning issued for Franklin, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 20:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-21 13:48:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Even 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock you off your feet and a depth of 2 feet will float your car. Never try to walk, swim, or drive through such swift water. If you come upon flood waters, stop, turn around and go another way. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Target Area: Franklin; Lincoln The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama Tennessee Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and Marshall Counties. Flint River at Brownsboro affecting Madison County. Elk River above Fayetteville affecting Lincoln and Franklin TN Counties. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Elk River above Fayetteville. * Until early tomorrow afternoon. * At 7:15 PM CDT Monday the stage was 20.2 feet. * Flood stage is 17.5 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:15 PM CDT Monday was 21.5 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow morning and continue falling to 6.6 feet Saturday evening. * Impact...At 20.7 feet, Flood waters reach the City Pumping Station in Fayetteville. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 19.7 feet on 03/24/2020.