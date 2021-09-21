Flood Warning issued for Madison by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 20:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-21 07:49:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Even 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock you off your feet and a depth of 2 feet will float your car. Never try to walk, swim, or drive through such swift water. If you come upon flood waters, stop, turn around and go another way. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Target Area: Madison The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama Tennessee Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and Marshall Counties. Flint River at Brownsboro affecting Madison County. Elk River above Fayetteville affecting Lincoln and Franklin TN Counties. The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow morning The Flood Warning continues for the Flint River at Brownsboro. * Until tomorrow morning. * At 7:30 PM CDT Monday the stage was 18.9 feet. * Flood stage is 17.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:30 PM CDT Monday was 22.7 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 8.9 feet Saturday evening. * Impact...At 19.0 feet, Water begins to flood yards on the downstream side of the Brownsboro Road bridge. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 18.8 feet on 11/24/2019.