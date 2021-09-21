CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect arrested after student fights off would-be rapist near University of Rochester

By James Battaglia
WETM
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A suspect was taken into custody Saturday after an attempted rape near the University of Rochester campus. Police say the victim fought him off. It happened near Genesee Valley Park around 12:35 a.m. Saturday. According to investigators, Courtney Barber, 31, approached a U of R student from behind. The woman fought with Barber, who police say took her cell phone and ran away.

