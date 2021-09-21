CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Utah Ghost Town Reappears as Reservoir Levels Drop Due to Drought

By Shelby Scott
 10 days ago
This summer’s increased temperatures have been a major factor in the wildfires consuming natural landscapes and structures alike out west. Although, it’s not the only side effect. In Utah, regions of the state continue to experience extreme drought leaving one large reservoir at a major low as a result. In fact, the drought has spawned the reappearance of a Utah ghost town as water levels continue to drop.

