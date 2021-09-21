CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arrest made in Gwinnett woman’s murder

By Sandra Parrish
WSB Radio
 10 days ago
Ray Charles Evans was identified as a possible suspect early on in the shooting death of 29-year-old Shakiyla Sample.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Hours after the body of a Gwinnett County woman was found in her home on Prospect Church Road, Gwinnett police and the Forsyth county SWAT team arrested a man in Cumming.

Gwinnett Police Officer Heisha Valle says 31-year-old Ray Charles Evans of Lawrenceville was identified as a possible suspect early in the shooting death of 29-year-old Shakiyla Sample.

Evans was arrested in the parking lot of an auto parts store in Cumming.

“He was parked at that location. With the great team effort that we put together with our undercover units, our own SWAT team and the Forsyth County SWAT team, we were able to get all these leads and apprehend him without incident,” Valle tells WSB’s Sandra Parrish.

So far there’s no motive for the shooting, but Valle says it appears to be domestic-related.

Sample’s is the third homicide in Gwinnett in a 48-hour period.

©2021 Cox Media Group

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

WSB Radio

Building where metro teen died in elevator being hit with several violations, fines

ATLANTA — An Atlanta apartment complex where a teenager died in an elevator accident is being hit with thousands of dollars in fines for several safety violations. Channel 2′s Matt Johnson learned that not only are the complex’s elevators not up to code, they are also being hit with violations for their boilers. The state says those boilers were ordered to be cut off, but the complex turned them back on by the next day.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

