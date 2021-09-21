Arrest made in Gwinnett woman’s murder

Ray Charles Evans was identified as a possible suspect early on in the shooting death of 29-year-old Shakiyla Sample.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Hours after the body of a Gwinnett County woman was found in her home on Prospect Church Road, Gwinnett police and the Forsyth county SWAT team arrested a man in Cumming.

Gwinnett Police Officer Heisha Valle says 31-year-old Ray Charles Evans of Lawrenceville was identified as a possible suspect early in the shooting death of 29-year-old Shakiyla Sample.

Evans was arrested in the parking lot of an auto parts store in Cumming.

“He was parked at that location. With the great team effort that we put together with our undercover units, our own SWAT team and the Forsyth County SWAT team, we were able to get all these leads and apprehend him without incident,” Valle tells WSB’s Sandra Parrish.

So far there’s no motive for the shooting, but Valle says it appears to be domestic-related.

Sample’s is the third homicide in Gwinnett in a 48-hour period.

