The family who filmed their own plane crash (and lived) goes back to the crash site a year later

PAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — It was an improbable homecoming for a dog that survived a deadly plane crash in northern Arizona. The plane went down on Sept. 22 in the Paria Plateau area, which is nearly 30 miles southwest of Page. The pilot, Jim Petersen, was killed and his passenger, Uta Petersen, was hurt. When first responders arrived at the crash scene, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said the paramedics spotted a dog sitting near the plane wreckage. But the pup ran off as soon as the pilot landed the helicopter and couldn't be found.

