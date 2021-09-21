The family who filmed their own plane crash (and lived) goes back to the crash site a year later
The Mikesell family of influencers inadvertently filmed their own plane crash in late 2020 and survived to tell the tale. Now family returns to the crash site to document their emotional journey. The viral video of their terrifying crash shows how quickly good times can turn scary and the return video (this time by car) gets emotional as the family revisits the site, meets with rescuers, and shares previously unseen footage from the day of the crash.cboardinggroup.com
