IATSE Calls Strike Authorization Vote, as AMPTP Balks at Latest Contract Offer

The American Cinema Editors is the latest guild to back the IATSE strike vote. “American Cinema Editors stands in solidarity with IATSE as it advocates for fair and appropriate working conditions for the thousands of crew across the country who play a vital role in the creation of film and television,” the guild said in a statement on Monday. “Adequate sleep, reasonable turnaround times, meal breaks, sustainable health and retirement benefits and living wages are the basic building blocks of a healthy industry and benefit producers as well as crew. The status quo isn’t working and needs to change to protect the health, safety and wellbeing of all. Remember to vote YES and rally industry friends and colleagues to do the same. Together we create the change.”

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO