Labor Issues

IATSE Calls Strike Authorization Vote, as AMPTP Balks at Latest Contract Offer

By Gene Maddaus
GreenwichTime
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIATSE on Monday called for a strike authorization vote, after the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers declined to respond to the union’s latest contract offer. The union’s 13 West Coast locals have been bargaining for several months on a new three-year agreement. The union is seeking to address...

www.greenwichtime.com

WXIA 11 Alive

Film strike looms as workers vote on authorization

ATLANTA — Production companies could know Monday if a union representing workers will authorize a strike that could shut down the movie industry. That would be a big deal in Georgia, which has welcomed the film industry with a generous tax credit, creating thousands of jobs. The strike authorization vote...
MOVIES
KATU.com

Strike vote soon if Kaiser contract agreement not reached

PORTLAND, Ore. — In a matter of days, thousands of Kaiser health care workers could vote to authorize a strike. Hundreds of workers rallied Tuesday outside the Kaiser Portland offices. They were joined by Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan. The nurses union is at odds with Kaiser over a...
PORTLAND, OR
Deadline

Art Directors Guild “Wholeheartedly” Urges Members To Approve IATSE Strike Authorization

The Art Directors Guild, IATSE Local 800, is “wholeheartedly” urging its members to authorize a strike against film and TV production companies all across the country. The leadership of all three IATSE locals with national jurisdiction – the Art Directors Guild, the International Cinematographers Guild and the Editors Guild – have now gone on record recommending that their members authorize a strike in voting that begins on Friday. Editors Guild Urges Members To “Overwhelmingly” Approve IATSE Strike Authorization A resolution approved by the Art Directors Guild’s board of directors states: Whereas, the IATSE International Bargaining Committee has asked its membership to vote to...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iatse#Amptp#Fraturdays#New Media Productions
Deadline

IATSE Leaders Say “Now Is The Time To Change The Culture Of Our Work Places” As Union Gears Up For Strike-Authorization Vote

IATSE president Matthew Loeb and the presidents 13 Hollywood locals, saying that “now is the time to change the culture of our work places,” issued a joint statement Tuesday urging members to authorize a nationwide strike against film and TV production companies. The union leaders said that the strike-authorization vote, which will be held October 1-3, “will empower our negotiators to secure a fair deal.” “We each have witnessed first-hand the physical and emotional suffering our members and their loved ones endure as a result of punishing and unrealistic schedules, and lack of rest or meal breaks,” they said. “We have repeatedly...
LABOR ISSUES
HeySoCal

Cinematographers vote to authorize strike against AMPTP

The union representing cinematographers voted Sunday to authorize a strike against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, officials said. The National Executive Board of the International Cinematographers Guild voted unanimously to support the nationwide strike authorization vote and to recommend members vote yes. “This fight is about basic...
ADVOCACY
Middletown Press

IATSE Members Cancel Streaming Subscriptions Ahead of Strike Vote

As a strike authorization vote looms, some IATSE members have decided to cancel their streaming subscriptions in hopes of sending a message that would hit the studios in the pocketbook. Workers in the below-the-line entertainment unions are gearing up to vote to authorize a strike this weekend, amid anger over...
ADVOCACY
New Haven Register

IATSE Strike Vote Reflects Pandemic-Era Shift in Work-Life Balance

In 2006, Haskell Wexler made a documentary about brutally long hours on film sets entitled “Who Needs Sleep?” The issue had become a flashpoint years earlier, when Brent Hershman died in a car crash after working a 19-hour day on the set of “Pleasantville.”. Wexler wanted to know why nothing...
LABOR ISSUES
Deadline

AFL-CIO’s Department For Professional Employees Stands “In Solidarity” With IATSE As Strike Authorization Vote Looms

The AFL-CIO’s Department for Professional Employees said today that it stands “united with IATSE” in its fight for a fair contract. IATSE members will begin voting to authorize a strike against film and television productions on Friday. “We proudly stand in solidarity with our IATSE kin in their push for fair wages, benefits, and working conditions,” said DPE president Jennifer Dorning, treasurer Everett Kelley, and Fedrick Ingram, chairman of the DPE’s general board, whose organization represents a coalition of 24 unions – including IATSE. “IATSE members hold essential roles behind-the-scenes of TV and film productions, and are key to their employers’ success,”...
LABOR ISSUES
Riverside Press Enterprise

Kaiser workers to vote on strike authorization in Southern California

A union of 24,000 Kaiser Permanente nurses and other workers who say they’re understaffed and facing a revamped pay system that would fuel more shortages announced their bargaining team will vote next month to authorize a strike if needed. The Southern California nurses, pharmacists, rehab therapists, social workers, physician assistants,...
LABOR ISSUES
Laredo Morning Times

International Cinematographers Guild Unanimously Backs IATSE Strike Vote

On Sunday, the national executive board of the International Cinematographers Guild unanimously agreed to support the IATSE nationwide strike vote, and encouraged its members to vote “Yes” in a new video. The action was taken at a meeting called by ICG national president John Lindley. “The Elected Leaders of Local...
MOVIES
Variety

American Cinema Editors Backs IATSE Strike Vote

The American Cinema Editors is the latest guild to back the IATSE strike vote. “American Cinema Editors stands in solidarity with IATSE as it advocates for fair and appropriate working conditions for the thousands of crew across the country who play a vital role in the creation of film and television,” the guild said in a statement on Monday. “Adequate sleep, reasonable turnaround times, meal breaks, sustainable health and retirement benefits and living wages are the basic building blocks of a healthy industry and benefit producers as well as crew. The status quo isn’t working and needs to change to protect the health, safety and wellbeing of all. Remember to vote YES and rally industry friends and colleagues to do the same. Together we create the change.”
MOVIES
IndieWire

As IATSE Vote Looms, Confident Union Members — and Their Cars — Take to the Streets in Support of Strike

In a decidedly Los Angeles show of support for IATSE’s strike-authorization, hundreds of people queued up in Hollywood Sunday to have their car windows painted with the union’s logo, raised fists, and messages urging some 60,000 crafts workers to “vote yes” in elections that begin Friday. The effort took place over seven hours Sunday afternoon behind the Sunset Boulevard headquarters of the Motion Picture Editors Guild, one of the 13 Hollywood locals that are covered by the IATSE-studio contract negotiations that reached an impasse earlier this month. Unsatisfied by progress around wage increases, breaks, and other big-ticket issues, IATSE’s leadership is...
LABOR ISSUES
Deadline

Cinematographers Guild, IATSE Local 600, Urges Members To Authorize Strike

Leaders of IATSE’s largest local – the International Cinematographers Guild Local 600 – are urging their members to authorize a strike against film and television productions across the country. The local’s national executive board voted unanimously on Sunday to support a nationwide strike authorization vote and to recommend that members vote “Yes” on it. “The elected leaders of Local 600 spoke with one voice today on behalf of the thousands of their members who are unified in their resolve to get a fair deal from the employers who have walked away from the bargaining table,” said Local 600 president John Lindley. “This...
ADVOCACY
Screendaily

Hollywood unions back IATSE as strike authorisation vote nears

Leaders of Hollywood’s major unions have come out in support of the International Association of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) as it moves towards authorisation of a strike against producers. “On behalf of our hundreds of thousands of members working across film and television, we stand in solidarity with our IATSE...
ENTERTAINMENT
wshu.org

‘Agencies Need To Step Up’: Group Home Workers Vote To Strike As Union Contract Negotiations Sta

More than 600 group home union workers at two Connecticut nonprofit agencies have voted to strike next month as they seek new contracts with employers. Specifically, union members and leaders accused the agencies of two things: avoiding bargaining meetings and a reluctance to secure state and federal funding that has been set aside for improvements to the industry and its workforce.
LABOR ISSUES
Deadline

AMPTP Responds As IATSE Gears Up For Second Strike; Union Seeks Separate Strike Authorization From Locals Across U.S. – Update

EXCLUSIVE updated with AMPTP response statement: IATSE is now gearing up for a second strike against film and TV production companies. With the union and its 13 West Coast studio locals already threatening to strike over terms for a new Hollywood Basic Agreement, IATSE is now seeking a second strike authorization vote for a separate contract covering film and TV work in much of the rest of the country. That contract is called the “Area Standards Agreement” and covers 23 locals outside of Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

WGA East Stands “In Solidarity” With IATSE As Strike Authorization Vote Nears

The WGA East said today that it stands “shoulder to shoulder” with IATSE in its fight for a fair contract. IATSE is currently mobilizing to secure strike authorization from its members after contract talks with management’s AMPTP failed to reach a new agreement earlier this week. IATSE will begin holding a strike authorization vote among the members of its 13 West Coast studio locals on Oct. 1. “The WGAE stands in solidarity with our brothers and sisters at IATSE, who are negotiating with the same companies that employ our member,” WGA East president Michael Winship and executive director Lowell Peterson said in a joint statement. “Their goals include preserving members’ incomes and benefits as the industry continues to shift to streaming, protecting members from overwork, and other basic provisions. We work side by side with IATSE’s members and we stand shoulder to shoulder with them in their contract fight.” Yesterday, SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher and many of the union’s leaders joined the chorus of actors voicing their support for IATSE. “Standing in #solidarity w/my on-set friends & colleagues in @IATSE,” Drescher tweeted Wednesday. “Entertainment content only happens bc our crews are extraordinary.”
LABOR ISSUES

