South Hadley, MA

Monday night news update

westernmassnews.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this news update, the state released the latest COVID-19 numbers from over the weekend. The state's positivity rate sits at two percent, and report over 4,300 new cases of COVID-19 and seven more deaths. Over 65 percent of eligible residents are now vaccinated. There are more protests at UMass Amherst due to sexual assault allegations against the Theta Chi fraternity and South Hadley officials held another meeting in response to mold found all over the high school. Also, Janna Brown has the latest local forecast,

