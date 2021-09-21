‘Blue Bloods’ Drops New Season 12 Teaser, Reveals What May Be Focus of Premiere Episode
OK “Blue Bloods” fans, we think the CBS drama may have tipped its cap about the season-opening episode on Monday. In this clip sent out from the show’s Twitter account, you’ll be able to see members of the Reagan family at the dinner table. Nothing new there, right, Outsiders? Yet before that scene, we hear something about “some random person getting attacked on the streets for no reason.” It’s happening every week, according to the voiceover.outsider.com
Comments / 0