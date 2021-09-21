CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Appeals court judge candidates to take part in online forum

Miami Herald
 10 days ago

Eight candidates for four open seats on Pennsylvania's appeals courts are expected to participate Monday in an online forum, six weeks ahead of the November election. The format will be question-and-answer with most candidate responses limited to 30 seconds, according to Debbie Gross, president of Pennsylvanians for Modern Courts, the good government advocacy group that is helping sponsor the event along with the Free Library of Philadelphia.

