CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Sarah Dash, Labelle Member Who Sang on 'Lady Marmalade,' Dies at 76

By Ellise Shafer
SFGate
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLabelle’s publicist confirmed Dash’s death to Variety. Trenton, N.J. Mayor Reed Guscoria also shared the news on his Facebook page, writing: “Our resident legend and Trenton’s very first music ambassador, Sarah Dash, has passed away… Our motto, ‘Trenton Makes, the World Takes’ was alive and well with Sarah. What Sarah made was beautiful music refined by a lifetime of experience and numerous contributions to the arts and the community. What the world takes is a timeless inspiration of a woman who touched the highest peaks of stardom and never forgot where she came from.”

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
goodhousekeeping.com

Who Is Skunk on 'The Masked Singer'? Fans Say the First Clue Totally Gives It Away

Who is Skunk on The Masked Singer? Read on for the top guesses from the clues we have so far. At the moment, fans are guessing Skunk from season 6 is singer Tina Turner. For The Masked Singer season 6, a nocturnal creature is stepping into the spotlight for their big moment. The Skunk has been unveiled as part of The Masked Singer 2021 roster and fans have wasted no time in starting to brainstorm who could be hiding underneath the glamorous disguise. Details here and there have been shared, and now it's time to see if your guess is in line with what others are thinking.
TV SERIES
arcamax.com

Sarah Dash, groundbreaking R&B singer of Labelle fame, dies at 76

The one and only singer Patti LaBelle called “silver throat” has died. Sarah Dash, a vocal powerhouse who gained international fame in the 1970s with the groundbreaking R&B trio Labelle, was 76. The Trenton, New Jersey, native’s death was unexpected and the cause was unknown at presstime. Dash’s death was...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Nyro
Person
Wilson Pickett
Person
Nona Hendryx
Person
Lenny Kravitz
Person
Wyclef Jean
Person
Keith Richards
Person
Patti Labelle
Person
Stevie Wonder
Person
Alice Cooper
Person
Bo Diddley
Person
Sarah Dash
Rolling Stone

Sarah Dash — Labelle Founding Member and Keith Richards Collaborator — Dead at 76

Sarah Dash — one-third of the powerhouse R&B trio Labelle and also a contributor to Keith Richards’ solo work — died on September 20th at age 76. According to her cousin and business manager John Dash III, Dash was found dead at her home in Trenton, New Jersey. No cause of death has been determined pending an autopsy. As a founding member of Labelle, Dash appeared on their ubiquitous 1975 dance floor classic “Lady Marmalade” as well as on records by the group’s earlier incarnation, the Bluebelles (1962’s “I Sold My Heart to the Junkman”). Although she was often overshadowed by...
CELEBRITIES
SFGate

Brian Wilson Turns 'Wouldn't It Be Nice' Into a Gentle Piano Lullaby

Brian Wilson strips down the Beach Boys’ ebullient classic “Wouldn’t It Be Nice” in the latest offering from his upcoming record, At My Piano. The solo piano version of “Wouldn’t It Be Nice” has the soothing feel of a lullaby. Wilson’s playing gently guides the song through its sprightly verses until his left hand deftly slows the tune through the trundling bridge, then re-emerges for one last charming chorus.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lady Marmalade#Gospel Music#Trenton Makes#The World Takes#O Jays#Warner Bros#The Rolling Stones#Mspattilabelle#Variety S Newsletter
SFGate

Tyler Childers' John Prine Cover Is a Drinking Song to Dull All the Pain

John Prine dove headlong into country music stylings in “Yes I Guess They Oughta Name a Drink After You,” a fiddle-driven track on his 1972 album Diamonds in the Rough. Tyler Childers covers the song for an upcoming Prine tribute record, maintaining the vibe (and fiddle) of the original but adding some tinkling barroom piano to underscore the drink-to-forget message.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
nickiswift.com

The Tragic Death Of R&B Singer-Songwriter Andrea Martin

Legendary singer and songwriter Andrea Martin died on September 27 at the age of 49. Martin wrote songs for iconic artists such as Monica, En Vogue, Toni Braxton, Leona Lewis, Melanie Fiona, Fantasia Barrino, Jennifer Hudson, and more, per Mirror. Her death was announced in a statement on her Instagram Story, but it did not give her cause of death.
MUSIC
codelist.biz

Jack Nicholson: This handsome guy is his son – guys

Definitely not a cuckoo child of the man who “flew over the cuckoo’s nest”!. He definitely got the chewing bar from his father! Hollywood legend and Hollywood offspring side by side: Hollywood legend Jack Nicholson (77) and his son Raymond (22) presented themselves together in the Hamptons near New York with a sympathetic “Shining” grin.
CELEBRITIES
MovieWeb

Jane Powell Dies, MGM Icon and Growing Pains Star Was 92

One of the last greats of Hollywood's Golden Age, Jane Powell has died at the age of 92. The all round singer, dancer and actress was best known for appearing in a number of musicals back in the 1950s including Royal Wedding and Seven Brides For Seven Brothers. In later years, she appeared on TV in numerous roles with her most notable performance coming in the sitcom Growing Pains in the late 1980s. Being one of the last of her generation, the industry loses an icon from the past that helped inspire many other generations, and will no doubt continue to do so in the future.
MUSIC
Popculture

'The Masked Singer' Octopus Unmasked, Revealed to Be NBA Champ

The Masked Singer Season 6 is here, and two singers were eliminated. Unfortunately, the Octopus was the very first celebrity to be sent home and unmasked. He lost out to the rest of Group A, which also featured Skunk, The Bull, Mother Nature and Puffer Fish. However, one more will be sent home before the night is done. Scroll through to discover the identity of this masked sea creature (if you weren't already watching via FuboTV or another live service). Spoilers ahead!
ENTERTAINMENT
talesbuzz.com

The Other Way star Jenny Slatten found a new job that she loves

Thanks to her boy toy, Sumit Singh, Jenny Slatten has not had the easiest road to love. But things are finally looking up for the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star in the most unlikely of ways. Instagram blogger @90daythemelanatedway shared with fans that Jenny found herself a job.
CELEBRITIES
GoldDerby

JoJo Siwa reveals what Derek Hough said to her after he was booed for his ‘right’ critique on ‘Dancing with the Stars’

“Dancing with the Stars” has a (limited) studio audience again for Season 30, and if there’s one thing you can count on the fans for, it is the unnecessary booing of constructive, fair critiques from the judges that are actually helpful for the celebrity. After JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson‘s peppy cha-cha on Monday, Derek Hough advised her to learn to harness her energy in her routines. “I think with you, more is more, right? But sometimes, especially on the side by side, more isn’t more. You’ve got to contain that energy a little bit. It can get a little bit...
THEATER & DANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy