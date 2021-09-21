CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

UH Law Center Named Diversity Champion By INSIGHT Into Diversity Magazine

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 10 days ago

HOUSTON, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Houston Law Center has received the distinction of Diversity Champion by INSIGHT Into Diversity Magazine. The Law Center is the only law school in the country to receive the recognition.

According to the publication, "Diversity Champions exemplify an unyielding commitment to diversity and inclusion throughout their campus communities, across academic programs, and at the highest administrative levels."

Additionally, the Law Center has received the 2021 Higher Education Excellence in Diversity (HEED) Award for the sixth straight year. As a recipient of the annual HEED Award — a national honor recognizing U.S. colleges and universities that demonstrate an outstanding commitment to diversity and inclusion — the Law Center will be featured in the October 2021 issue of INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine, the oldest and largest diversity-focused publication in higher education.

"It is an honor to receive the very prestigious HEED Award for the sixth year in a row and now for the first time being named a Diversity Champion, the only law school in the nation with that designation," said Dean Leonard M. Baynes. "Many thanks to the hard work and dedication of our faculty, staff and alumni who helped us achieve this recognition. The Law Center's mission has always been clear. We have historically provided opportunities for many first-generation college students. Our faculty teach students to be successful lawyers and instill confidence in the students despite societal barriers that they may face.

"The Law Center's mission remains the same irrespective of the complexion or background of our students. The only difference is that we have adapted our programming to meet the needs of these diverse students to ensure that they continue to be successful."

HEED Award recipients are selected on the basis of an extensive application, detailing demographics of the faculty and student body, recruitment practices, mentoring and resource programs, community outreach and other efforts designed to increase diversity.

The Law Center's award-winning Pre-Law Pipeline Program was among the initiatives cited by the magazine. The program prepares undergraduates who are first-generation, low-income or members of groups underrepresented in the legal profession for a career in law. The initiative recently completed its seventh year of programming.

"We continue to use the HEED award application as a way to assess the Law Center's DEI practices and take stock of our accomplishments," said Pipeline Program Director Kristen Guiseppi. "We remain steadfast in our efforts to promote and support diversity, equity, and inclusion. Many, many thanks to INSIGHT Into Diversity for continuously recognizing our efforts and initiatives."

"It is an honor for Insight Into Diversity to acknowledge the Law Center's diversity efforts for the sixth time," added Professor Meredith J. Duncan, Assistant Dean of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Metropolitan Programs, who oversees the program. "We are delighted to be recognized, not only for what we are doing here at the Law Center, but also for our deliberate efforts toward diversifying the legal profession as a whole through our Pre-Law Pipeline Programs."

The Pre-Law Pipeline Program is just one of many efforts at the Law Center that promotes diversity, civil rights and social justice. The Law Center also has a Diversity, Racial Justice, and Human Rights Initiative, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee and offers courses and clinical workfor students that promote diversity and service to underserved communities who need legal representation..

UHLC media contacts: Carrie Anna Criado, UH Law Center Assistant Dean of Communications and Marketing, 713-743-2184, cacriado@central.uh.edu; Elena Hawthorne, Assistant Director of Communications and Marketing, 713-743-1125, ehawthor@central.uh.edu; and John Brannen, Media Relations Rep, 713-743-3055, jtbranne@central.uh.edu.

About the University of Houston Law Center

The University of Houston Law Center (UHLC) is a dynamic, top tier law school located in thenation's 4th largest city. UHLC's Health Law, Intellectual Property Law rank in the U.S. News Top 10. It awards Doctor of Jurisprudence (J.D.) and Master of Laws (LL.M.) degrees, through its academic branch, the College of Law. The Law Center is more than just a law school. It is a powerful hub of intellectual activity with more than 11 centers and institutes which fuel its educational mission and national reputation. UHLC is fully accredited by the American Bar Association and is a member of the Association of American Law Schools.

About the University of Houston

The University of Houston is a Carnegie-designated Tier One public research university recognized with a Phi Beta Kappa chapter for excellence in undergraduate education. UH serves the globally competitive Houston and Gulf Coast Region by providing world-class faculty, experiential learning and strategic industry partnerships. Located in the nation's fourth-largest city and one of the most ethnically and culturally diverse regions in the country, UH is a federally designated Hispanic- and Asian-American-Serving institution with enrollment of more than 47,000 students.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/uh-law-center-named-diversity-champion-by-insight-into-diversity-magazine-301380969.html

SOURCE University of Houston Law Center

Comments / 0

Related
Kankakee Daily Journal

Equity, Diversity & Inclusion Center opens at KCC

KANKAKEE — Dozens flocked to Kankakee Community College on Thursday evening for the grand opening of the Harold & Jean Miner Memorial Library remodel and the brand new Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Center. During the opening festivities, KCC President Dr. Michael Boyd told those gathered that the college “wanted this...
KANKAKEE, IL
Daily Cougar Online

University of Houston and UH Law Center Recognized for Excellence in Diversity

The University of Houston and the University of Houston Law Center have received the 2021 Higher Education Excellence in Diversity (HEED) Award from INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine for the sixth consecutive year. The award recognizes U.S. colleges and universities that demonstrate an outstanding commitment to diversity and inclusion. The UH Law Center also received the distinction of Diversity Champion.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Brannen
Daily Cougar Online

UH Law Center’s Knake Jefferson to present lecture on U.S. Supreme Court at UH Hobby School of Public Affairs

Sept. 24, 2021 - To mark the start of the 2021 U.S. Supreme Court term, University of Houston Law Professor Renee Knake Jefferson, an inaugural Elizabeth D. Rockwell Center Faculty Fellow at the Hobby School of Public Affairs, will discuss her research on judicial shortlists and other observations about what the coming year could hold for the Court in an upcoming webinar on Zoom.
HOUSTON, TX
adelphi.edu

Adelphi Receives INSIGHT Into Diversity HEED Award for Commitment to Diversity

In recognition of Adelphi's dedication to diversity, equity and inclusion, the University has earned the 2021 INSIGHT Into Diversity Higher Education Excellence in Diversity (HEED) Award for the fourth year in a row. The HEED Award is the only national honor recognizing U.S. colleges and universities that demonstrate an outstanding...
GARDEN CITY, NY
Inside Indiana Business

Butler Names Director of Efromyson Diversity Center

Butler University has chosen Randall Ojeda as director of the university's Efromyson Diversity Center. He previously served as vice president of residential services at Children's Bureau Inc. Ojeda holds a bachelor's degree from Carson-Newman University and master's degree from Butler University.
BUTLER, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Research University#Civil Law#Heed Award#The Law Center#Pre Law Pipeline Program#Dei#Insight Into Diversity#Metropolitan Programs#Inclusion Committee#Uhlc#Cacriado Central Uh Edu#Ehawthor Central Uh Edu#Media Relations Rep#Jtbranne Central Uh Edu#The College Of Law#Carnegie
uchicago.edu

New awards recognize UChicago graduate students for championing diversity, inclusion

This year, the first-ever UChicagoGRAD Diversity Advisory Board (DAB) Awards were granted to individuals who have made exceptional contributions to diversity and inclusion efforts at the University of Chicago. Sponsored by Graduate Council, the DAB Awards are designed to recognize a student from each academic unit. Conferring these accolades, said...
wfxrtv.com

Virginia Tech Named Diversity Champion and HEED Award Recipient

Virginia Tech continues to receive high marks for its efforts to improve diversity and inclusion throughout campus. The university received the 2021 Higher Education Excellence in Diversity (HEED) Award from INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine, the oldest and largest diversity-focused publication in higher education. This is the sixth year Virginia Tech has been named as a Diversity Champion and HEED Award recipient. Vice president for diversity, inclusion, and strategic affairs, Dr. Menah Pratt-Clarke shares what the university is doing to set them apart.
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Telegraph

SIUE receives diversity honor

EDWARDSVILLE — Southern Illinois University Edwardsville has received an INSIGHT Into Diversity’s Higher Education Excellence in Diversity (HEED) Award for the eighth consecutive year, a distinct designation achieved by only 10 other universities nationwide. “This highly-respected award underscores SIUE’s commitment to advancement in areas of equity, diversity, inclusion (EDI) and...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
yourstephenvilletx.com

Tarleton names Benn VP for Diversity

STEPHENVILLE — Following a rigorous national search, Dr. Sherri Benn has been named Tarleton State University’s inaugural Vice President for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, effective Oct. 11. As a member of the President’s Executive Cabinet, Dr. Benn will play a crucial role in cultivating a climate that encourages diversity and...
STEPHENVILLE, TX
TheStreet

Amerant Names Kristy Amaro As Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer

MIAMI, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTB and AMTBB) ("Amerant") announced today that Kristy Amaro has been named Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer. A new C-suite position at Amerant, Amaro, who joined the company in 2006, will lead the organization's efforts to further a culture that...
BUSINESS
Crimson White Online

Intercultural Diversity Center hosts TEDTalk Tuesdays to promote DEI

The Intercultural Diversity Center will host biweekly TEDTalk Tuesdays to promote conversations about social justice, equity and inclusion. What: TEDTalk Tuesday, a lecture series hosted by the Intercultural Diversity Center. Who: The event is free and open to UA students, faculty and staff. When: The talks are on the second...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ABQJournal

Embracing diversity

Doña Ana County has a large Latino population, but student enrollment and staff numbers at New Mexico State University do not always equally reflect that reality. The university has hired Teresa Maria Linda Scholz to change that. Scholz has been named the school’s first-ever vice president of equity, inclusion and...
DOÑA ANA COUNTY, NM
Reuters

How Nationwide’s law department fosters a culture of diversity & inclusion

At Nationwide, diversity is defined broadly and includes “gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, age, nationality, disability, veteran status, ethnicity, race, religion, as well as many other differences such as thinking styles, personalities, and work experience.”. In this installment of , Rose Ors, CEO of ClientSmart, speaks with Mark Howard, Executive...
BUSINESS
The Baltimore Sun

UMBC recognized in national survey as great college to work for in every category

University of Maryland-Baltimore County, a public research university in Catonsville, recently was recognized in every category on the 2021 “Great Colleges to Work For Rankings” list, and became the only Maryland university to make the list this year. The list is published by the Chronicle of Higher Education each fall and 70 U.S. colleges and universities were selected for recognition, ...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
53K+
Post
204K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy