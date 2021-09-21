CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Braselton, GA

Braselton civic center director shares vision for new facility

By Ben Munro
 10 days ago

The Braselton Civic Center stands to be an in-demand venue for weddings and conferences, but the new space could prove quite the draw for other downtown happenings. Recently-hired civic center director Sloane Meyer said she hopes to expand the range of events offered in Braselton when the 40,000-square foot building on Davis St. comes available. A ribbon-cutting for the $6.28 million venue is expected in January.

