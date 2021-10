Vail’s draft budget for 2022 has a number of big-ticket items, many of which won’t be obvious to residents or visitors. But one of those items will see a lot of use. The town’s draft budget for next year includes a $1 million project for a new building for restrooms and equipment storage. The draft budget also holds a line item of $1.5 million to install artificial turf to replace the natural grass at the town’s soccer fields. Those fields are owned by the town and operated by the Vail Recreation District.

VAIL, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO