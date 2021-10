Robinhood is finally adding cryptocurrency wallets to its platform so that users can spend and trade their Bitcoin and Ethereum. The wallets will start as a test, and the company’s setting up a waitlist where people can sign up to be among the first to get access. However, this doesn’t mean that you can use Robinhood to buy stocks with Bitcoin. If you don’t mind the extra steps, the company says you can sell crypto for another currency and use that money to buy stocks. Still, it represents a big step in the company’s crypto journey, one that some of its users have been asking it to take for years.

