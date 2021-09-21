CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Top Film Schools Are Doing To Help Diversify Hollywood

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor years, people of color have struggled to break into Hollywood. One reason? The film industry is built on relationships, and many of those relationships often begin in film school, where the right connections can open important doors. Now, the country’s top film schools are trying to foster those connections for people of color by creating a pipeline to the industry for filmmakers whose work remains underrepresented.

