NYC Restaurants Bar Entry to Unvaccinated, Including Brazilian President
By James Python
North Denver News
10 days ago
BRASILIA — Unvaccinated heads of state attending the United Nations General Assembly this week may have to settle for a slice of pizza on a sidewalk instead of fine dining at New York’s restaurants. That is how Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro dined on his first night in New York, where...
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Restaurant owners are pushing back against the city’s mandate that requires eateries to ask for proof of COVID-19 vaccination for indoor dining.
Some said they are concerned and that their employees are not safe.
This follows the assault on a restaurant worker last week, in which police say three women from Texas attacked the hostess of Carmine’s Restaurant on the Upper West Side when they were asked for proof of vaccination.
COVID VACCINE
New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX
New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC
Track NYC vaccinations by zip code
Nassau County more info here
Suffolk County more info here
Westchester County more info here
New Jersey book...
While restaurants await details on President Biden’s national vaccine mandate, Seattle and several other sizeable markets are pushing ahead with inoculation requirements for dine-in customers. Meanwhile, many eyes are on California, where Gov. Gavin Newsom has just survived a recall election scheduled in part because of his handling of the...
For New York City’s restaurants, the future is mostly the past – and that’s a good thing. The pandemic has not “changed everything” — despite outdoor seating, no-contact menus and earlier eating hours — as many predicted it would. The overlooked, underappreciated, mind-boggling – and happy — truth about the city’s restaurants is how little has changed. There are differences, of course, but there is no new, game-changing paradigm.
Brazil’s unvaccinated far-right President Jair Bolsonaro has been photographed nibbling a pizza slice on the street in New York City, where indoor diners have to have had at least one COVID-19 shot. Bolsonaro is in NYC to take part in the United Nations General Assembly, and, last week, he boasted that he would ignore a vaccine mandate for attendees. However, it seems the city’s restaurant managers aren’t letting him bend the rules. According to Brazilian newspaper Correio Braziliense, Bolsonaro’s tourism minister Gilson Machado posted an Instagram snap of the president and his ministers having a humble outdoor dinner of pizza and Coke on their first night in NYC. The paper also noted that the unmasked Bolsonaro had to sneak into his hotel through the back door on Sunday due to protesters. The UN General Assembly will get underway Tuesday.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson repeatedly promoted AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine in an awkward meeting Monday with Brazil’s anti-vaccine president, Jair Bolsonaro. Watch the clips below. During a gathering at the U.K. diplomatic residence in New York City before the U.N. General Assembly, Johnson “effectively challenged” the notorious right-wing leader to...
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s son Eduardo and Brazil’s Agriculture Minister Tereza Cristina have both tested positive for COVID-19 after high-profile trips abroad, potentially exposing dozens of others to the virus. Cristina is the second member of the president’s cabinet to be diagnosed with the virus after making the announcement on...
The New York State Restaurant Association (NYSRA) has taken an interest in New York online sports betting. The NYSRA and Elys Game Technology recently signed a memorandum of understanding to promote and facilitate opportunities for state food and beverage establishments to participate in New York’s sports betting industry. New York...
Jordi Adiao takes a closer look at A Pasta Par in lower Manhattan, and found himself transported to Italy. For various and obvious reasons, I haven’t traveled much outside of the tri-state area in the last year and half. Though I’m determined to book an excursion soon, I find that I can assuage my wanderlust by trying new and interesting restaurants and experiences that New York City has to offer in abundance. One Soho restaurant recently transported me to what I can only imagine is the sophisticated nightlife of coastal Italy. Simply sitting at A. Pasta Bar will erase lower Manhattan from your peripheral. Surrounded by its luxe modern finishes, playful sayings in neon, potted palm trees and a plethora of white and yellow roses, it’s easy to imagine easing into dusk on a small Italian island on the Mediterranean with balearic beats wafting softly into your ears.
As the mainstream media and Democrats seem to have abruptly halted or at least slackened their barrage of criticism toward Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, questions arise as to the reasons behind the sudden silence, co-host Buck Sexton discussed Thursday on "The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show." For more...
The battle between New York City and the major food delivery services wages on. On Thursday (Sept. 23), the New York City Council’s Committee on Consumer Affairs and Business Licensing approved seven measures meant to improve food delivery drivers’ gig working conditions. These measures included setting distance limits, requiring delivery...
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro highlighted this Tuesday, in New York, his country’s work on environmental preservation and the fight against climate change. “We anticipated, from 2060 to 2050, the goal of achieving climate neutrality. Human and financial resources, destined to the strengthening of environmental agencies, were doubled, with a view to eliminating illegal deforestation,” he said.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York lawmakers are calling on Gov. Kathy Hochul to release more detainees from Rikers Island.
Advocates say measures taken to address the problems are not going far enough, CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas reported Thursday.
“I’m the elected official who’s done the most to assist this situation in Rikers because it is a tinderbox,” Hochul said.
Nearly 45 state lawmakers are asking the governor to do more. In a letter, they said they want 164 additional parolees held on non-violent, technical violations released – doubling the number of those being let out under the newly signed Less Is More Act.
“If...
A couple endured a “nightmare” honeymoon in Barbados after the bride tested positive for Covid-19 and had to spend 10 days in a “jail-like” quarantine facility.Amy, 27, and Alberto, 33, from Chiswick got married in Ireland before travelling to the Caribbean island nation three days later.They had both tested negative for coronavirus before their flight, but were required to take a second test on arrival. The next day, Amy received a positive result, necessitating 10 days of self-isolation.“She was so scared and was crying, it was horrible,” Alberto told the Daily Mail. “I stayed on the phone with her all...
Following The View's live on-air COVID-19 catastrophe that turned out to be a false alarm, Vice President Kamala Harris' staff is reportedly concerned about the way the situation played out. Article continues below advertisement. During the September 24 episode, before Harris was set to enter the studio for a live...
A secret report from the State Department concluded that the likely cause of the mysterious Havana Syndrome is not nefarious microwaves, as officials have publicly hypothesized, BuzzFeed News reports. The source of the unexplained cocktail of neurological symptoms may be something you might hear on any given evening: crickets. A scientific advisory board, the JASON group, authored the report for the bureau in 2018, two years after the first reported incident of Havana Syndrome. The report reads, “No plausible single source of energy (neither radio/microwaves nor sonic) can produce both the recorded audio/video signals and the reported medical effects. We believe the recorded sounds are mechanical or biological in origin, rather than electronic. The most likely source is the Indies short-tailed cricket.”
New York, NY (77WABC)-Expect frozen zones and plenty of heavy security around Manhattan’s Upper East Side as the United Nations General Assembly is in session until Sept. 31st, 2021. The 76th meeting of the General Assembly got underway officially last Tues. at 3 pm. Lase year’s session was held virtually...
High inflation in the U.S. could last for an entire decade -- creating paltry inflation-adjusted returns on safe assets like Treasury bonds and weakening the currencies of the U.S., U.K., Canada, and Australia, according to Capital Economics.
Comments / 0