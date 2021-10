A viral Instagram post claims the Cyber Ninjas audit report said the 2020 presidential election should not be certified. The “executive summary” document appears to have been fabricated, as drafts obtained by local media outlets and the final copy submitted to the state Senate do not contain a recommendation that the election should not be certified. Cyber Ninjas, the firm contracted for the audit, said in a press release it was fake.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 20 HOURS AGO