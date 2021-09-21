CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

Sarah Dash, Labelle Member Who Sang on 'Lady Marmalade,' Dies at 76

By Ellise Shafer
Beaumont Enterprise
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLabelle’s publicist confirmed Dash’s death to Variety. Trenton, N.J. Mayor Reed Guscoria also shared the news on his Facebook page, writing: “Our resident legend and Trenton’s very first music ambassador, Sarah Dash, has passed away… Our motto, ‘Trenton Makes, the World Takes’ was alive and well with Sarah. What Sarah made was beautiful music refined by a lifetime of experience and numerous contributions to the arts and the community. What the world takes is a timeless inspiration of a woman who touched the highest peaks of stardom and never forgot where she came from.”

