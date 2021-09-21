CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recruiting News Alert: Appcast to Share Update on Current Labor Market Trends to Support End of Year Hiring During Live Webinar

MySanAntonio
 10 days ago

LEBANON, N.H. (PRWEB) September 20, 2021. August BLS data revealed that the Delta variant slowed the U.S. labor market’s recovery. As recruitment professionals continue to grapple with these challenges, employers still hope they will meet hiring goals for the critical holiday season. To help organizations navigate today’s highly unusual hiring...

www.mysanantonio.com

WJON

In A brutal Labor Market, Target Trims Holiday Hiring Goals

NEW YORK (AP) -- Target will hire fewer seasonal workers this year as it navigates a tight labor market and will instead offer more hours to current employees. About 100,000 seasonal workers will be hired nationwide, the company said Thursday, about 30,000 less than last year. Many of those workers...
ECONOMY
geekwire.com

Hiring Leaders on Recruiting and Staffing in an Employee’s Market

Seattle area HR leaders discuss recruiting in an employee’s market, how candidates can stand out, and how recruiters can hire the best. Join TalentReach and your host, Jen Mueller, Founder of Talk Sporty to Me and regional sports broadcaster, on Wednesday, September 22, at noon, for a panel discussion on hiring and recruiting in an employee’s market.
SEATTLE, WA
pctonline.com

Webinar: How to Balance Growth in a Pest Labor Shortage

Andrew Barrows, chief strategy officer at Greenix, Scott Steckel from Plunkett's and Chris Brasher, vice president of sales & marketing at Slingshot by Workwave, presented on the topic "How to Balance Growth in a Pest Labor Shortage" in a recent webinar. In a recent webinar, Andrew Barrows, chief strategy officer...
ECONOMY
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Webinar: Mid-Year State of the Restaurant Industry Update

The 2021 Mid-Year State of the Restaurant Industry Update addresses the continuing impact of COVID-19 on the restaurant industry capturing labor issues and sales data as well as food and menu price trends in our continually evolving business landscape. Join us Tues., Sept. 28, 2 PM ET, as Hudson Riehle,...
INDUSTRY
dvrplayground.com

Medical Recruitment Market Overview (2021 – 2028 ): Current Trends, Top Impacting Factors, Revenue, and Key Market Dynamics | Medacs Healthcare, Euromotion Medical, CPL Healthcare

Global Market Vision has recently added a new informative report, titled “Global Medical Recruitment market” to its ever-expanding database. The Medical Recruitment market is analyzed with an aim to provide assistance to the readers to gain maximum returns on the investment and to enable an informed decision-making process. The report is furnished with the latest updates about the current market scenario with regards to the COVID-19 pandemic. It covers all the essential features of the Medical Recruitment market, with key statistical data represented in the form of tables, charts, diagrams, figures, and graphs. Medical Recruitment market report provides study with in-depth overview, describing about the Product/Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and status (2021-2028). The research study gives a near look at the market scenario and dynamics impacting its growth. This report highlights the crucial developments along with other events happening in the market which are marking on the growth and opening doors for future growth in the coming years. Additionally, the report is built on the basis of the macro- and micro-economic factors and historical data that can influence the growth.
MARKETS
finance-commerce.com

NEW YORK — Target will hire fewer seasonal workers this year as it navigates a tight labor market, instead offering more hours and flexibility to the employees it does have.

About 100,000 seasonal workers will be hired nationwide, the company said Thursday, about 30,000 less than last year. Many of those workers will be offered jobs beyond the holiday season. A total of 5 million additional hours of work will be offered during the holiday season to non-holiday hires, potentially adding $75 million more into their paychecks.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Medagadget.com

ENT Disorder Treatment Market Size, Share, Growth, Technology Trend, Current Status By Major Key Vendors | Global Industry Grow At A Cagr Of 3.2% – 2027

Otolaryngology, also known as otolaryngology, is a medical discipline dealing with diseases related to the ear, nose, and throat (ENT). Diseases related to the ears, throat and nose can seriously affect the quality of life, and in some cases can lead to surgery such as throat cancer, chronic tonsillitis, severe sinus problems, and ear infections.
BUSINESS
AMA

EvergreenHealth shares strategies to support physicians during crisis

Watch the AMA's COVID-19 Update, with insights from AMA leaders and experts about the pandemic. In today’s COVID-19 Update, a discussion with Pratima Sharma, MD, executive medical director of primary care at EvergreenHealth, about how her health system quickly pivoted when it became the first location in the country to identify a COVID positive patient. Dr. Sharma shares strategies for ensuring physician well-being during crisis and how changes her health system made during the pandemic will influence care long term.
PUBLIC HEALTH
southarkansassun.com

COLA to see biggest hike in 13 years due to Social Security increase

The Senior Citizens League (TSCL), one of the nation’s biggest nonpartisan senior citizens advocacy organizations, has amassed over a million signatures on a petition seeking support and attention from the Social Security sector for an emergency $1,400 stimulus check to combat extraordinary inflation. With the 5 percent inflation spike seen...
BUSINESS
Editor at Global Perspectives

Taiwan slaps back China from its semiconductor technology, "You might be smart, but it doesn't mean we're dumb."

There is an increased concern that China continues to conduct operations to steal Taiwan's advanced semiconductor technology. Taiwan took action this week to stop them, implementing new laws. Taiwan Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua said, "Affected by the U.S.-China technology war, the development of mainland China's semiconductor industry has been obstructed, but they are still committed to the industry's development."
Fortune

The Biden administration is preparing for a historic expansion of a key department to address the semiconductor shortage

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo has inherited a bit of a mess. The relatively quiet cabinet role typically involves what Raimondo describes as piling “a bunch of CEOs on planes” to fly around the world and promote trade missions and U.S. exports. But in a preview of her Tuesday speech at the Economic Club of Washington where she outlined her agenda and advocate for President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation package, the former Rhode Island governor said that she had plans to expand her office to focus largely on revitalizing the domestic economy.
POTUS
cuereport.com

Online Recruiting System Market Demand, Recent Trends and Developments Analysis 2025

A Research study on Online Recruiting System Market analyzes and offers ideas of exhaustive research on ancient and recent Online Recruiting System market size. Along with the estimated future possibilities of the market and emerging trends in the Online Recruiting System market. The latest research report on the Online Recruiting...
SOFTWARE
houstonmirror.com

Biosensors Market Current Trend, Latest Development, Growth Estimation, Analysis by Size, Share, Global Demand Till 2031

Global Biosensors Market Research Report, distributed by insightSLICE offers top-line information and an inside and out examination of the components driving the market fragments. A huge piece of the report contains irrefutable projections for the business all in all and its sub-markets, dependent on their verifiable and current circumstance. Besides,...
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Erythromycin Market is expected to reach US$ 20.5 billion by 2027 at CAGR of 3.5 % during the forecast period 2021-2027 | Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Analysis

Erythromycin Market – Global Industry Insights, Trends, Opportunity Analysis, 2021-2027 the new research from Coherent Market Insights has announced report offering you more creative solutions that combine our deep geographic experience, intimate sector knowledge and clear insights into how to create value in your business. The Erythromycin Market offers a summary of product specification, production analysis, technology, product type, considering key features such as gross margin, revenue & cost. Erythromycin Market report provides key statistics on the Market status of the Erythromycin manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.
BUSINESS
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Did The Cyber Ninjas Audit Report Say The 2020 Election Should Not Be Certified?

A viral Instagram post claims the Cyber Ninjas audit report said the 2020 presidential election should not be certified. The “executive summary” document appears to have been fabricated, as drafts obtained by local media outlets and the final copy submitted to the state Senate do not contain a recommendation that the election should not be certified. Cyber Ninjas, the firm contracted for the audit, said in a press release it was fake.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

