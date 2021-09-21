Gilbane Building Company Promotes Ato Pinkrah to Lead Economic Inclusion Initiatives Across the Mid-Atlantic

LANHAM, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland has allocated $135 million in emergency rent assistance to 14,860 households through the end of August, according to new data from the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development. Of that, $92.1 million has already been disbursed to tenants and landlords to pay for rent and $38.7 million in payments are still in progress–representing applications that have been approved and will be paid out the following month, the agency said. The housing department has received 38,894 applications for relief. “The basis of our program, which was built in consultation with a bipartisan workgroup, has been to ensure that...

MARYLAND STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO