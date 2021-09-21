Kenosha Unified's 2021-22 enrollment increases slightly according to official third Friday student count
Kenosha Unified’s student population for the 2021-22 academic year is up ever-so-slightly based on the state’s official enrollment count held Friday. The initial count shows an enrollment of 19,620 students, an increase of 37 students when compared with the 2020-21 “Third Friday” count of 19,583, according to district officials who released the results Sunday night.www.kenoshanews.com
