Phil Collins has announced that Genesis’ highly-anticipated reunion tour, The Last Domino? will be the enduring rock outfit’s final run. Since their inception in 1967, the Surrey bred band pioneered the frontier of alt-rock until the turn of the new millennium. The founding members—Peter Gabriel, Tony Banks, Anthony “Ant” Phillips, Mike Rutherford, and drummer Chris Stewart—formed Genesis at the Charterhouse School. Collins came aboard following the band’s 1969 debut From Genesis to Revelation and sophomore effort Trespass in 1970. Phillips had departed from the group, and the remaining members continued on with the agreement that John Mayhew—who had replaced Stewart on the drums—be replaced. Collins served as the frontman of the group from 1975 until 1996 when he changed directions to focus on his solo career.

