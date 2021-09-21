CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genesis 'Turn It on Again' at Emotional Reunion Tour Launch in Birmingham

By Andy Greene
Middletown Press
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the lights dimmed at Birmingham, England’s Utilita Arena on Monday evening and Genesis walked onstage to kick off their long-awaited The Last Domino? reunion tour, it was hard not to feel just a little trepidation. It had been 14 years since they’d played even a single song together in...

www.middletownpress.com

American Songwriter

Phil Collins Confirms Genesis 2021 Reunion Run Will Be Their Farewell Tour

Phil Collins has announced that Genesis’ highly-anticipated reunion tour, The Last Domino? will be the enduring rock outfit’s final run. Since their inception in 1967, the Surrey bred band pioneered the frontier of alt-rock until the turn of the new millennium. The founding members—Peter Gabriel, Tony Banks, Anthony “Ant” Phillips, Mike Rutherford, and drummer Chris Stewart—formed Genesis at the Charterhouse School. Collins came aboard following the band’s 1969 debut From Genesis to Revelation and sophomore effort Trespass in 1970. Phillips had departed from the group, and the remaining members continued on with the agreement that John Mayhew—who had replaced Stewart on the drums—be replaced. Collins served as the frontman of the group from 1975 until 1996 when he changed directions to focus on his solo career.
MUSIC
hot969boston.com

Fugees Announce Reunion Tour

The Fugees are celebrating the 25th anniversary of their album The Score with a reunion tour. The iconic group featuring Ms. Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean, and Pras Michel will take their tour across the United States, then hit overseas in London and Paris, and then into Nigeria and Ghana this November and December per Pitchfork.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Genesis Play Live Rarities In Reunion Tour Opener — See The Setlist

After long teasing a reunion tour, Genesis finally announced they’d get back out on the road in March of 2020. Of course, that didn’t happen. Earlier this year, they announced rescheduled dates, alongside a North American leg. And now, it’s finally here. Tonight, Genesis kicked off The Last Domino? tour in Birmingham, so we now have an idea of what to expect from these shows.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

The Last Domino? finds Genesis turning the favourites on again. Again

Great band, hefty back catalogue featuring plenty of absolute crackers. But does anyone really want/need another Genesis ‘best of’? Surely long-time fans with 40-plus years on the clock will already own just about everything the band have released, and part-timers will have long-since scooped up all the tracks they want plus a few more for luck.
ROCK MUSIC
Person
Peter Gabriel
Person
Jimmy Carter
Person
Phil Collins
thebrag.com

Phil Collins kicks off Genesis farewell tour singing from a chair

Phil Collins may not be able to dance, but he’s not letting his debilitating health conditions stop him from touring and putting on a show for his fans. The musician – who’s been open about his health struggles – sang his first show on the Genesis farewell tour from a chair.
MUSIC
Laredo Morning Times

Flashback: Genesis Play 'Duchess' on 1981 'Abacab' Tour

Genesis kicked off their reunion tour Monday night with an incredible show at Birmingham, England’s Utilita Arena. The set contained many of their biggest hits, including “Invisible Touch,” “Turn It On Again,” “I Can’t Dance,” and “Throwing It All Away” but also made room for deeper cuts like an extended instrumental passage from 1973 tune “The Cinema Show,” the 1991 fan favorite “Fading Lights,” and a medley of the Selling England by the Pound classics “Firth of Fifth” and “I Know What I Like (in Your Wardrobe).”
MUSIC
societyofrock.com

Phil Collins Reveals His Thoughts In Continuing Genesis Tour

For Genesis’ highly-anticipated reunion tour, they made the title intentionally vague, adding in a question mark on “The Last Domino?” But according to Phil Collins, they will cease to exist as a band after 2021. After their final gig in Boston in December, Genesis will be no more. In a...
MUSIC
The Guardian

Genesis

Autumn arts preview 2021 From Ghetts to Genesis, Nick Cave to Arlo Parks: autumn 2021’s essential music. From Fontaines DC to the Valkyrie, a techno Halloween to Little Simz, this is the unmissable music of the next few months. Brief letters Prog rockers sussed out Boris Johnson years ago. Brief...
MUSIC
