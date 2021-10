Kylie Jenner has announced that she will be expanding Kylie Cosmetics to include a baby care line. The new line, Kylie Baby, is vegan and hypoallergenic!. Kylie Jenner said on Instagram, “I’m so excited to introduce @kyliebaby to you guys. It was a dream of mine to develop clean, safe, effective, and conscious baby care when I became a mom. I know we all want the absolute best for our kids, so making this line completely vegan and hypoallergenic was very personal to me! I’m so proud of these products and couldn’t wait to share this with you and your family!”

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 7 DAYS AGO