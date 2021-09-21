North Dakota firefighters return from Hurricane Ida relief mission
Fifteen North Dakota firefighters returned home on Monday after supporting Hurricane Ida recovery efforts for two weeks. The first team left North Dakota earlier this month and volunteered at the fire department in Lockport, Louisiana. While there, the team responded to carbon monoxide calls, fire alarms and structure fires, according to the Department of Emergency Services. They also helped with tree clean-up, debris removal and unloading supply trailers.www.kxnet.com
