Williston, ND

North Dakota firefighters return from Hurricane Ida relief mission

By Hannah Woosley-Collins
kxnet.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFifteen North Dakota firefighters returned home on Monday after supporting Hurricane Ida recovery efforts for two weeks. The first team left North Dakota earlier this month and volunteered at the fire department in Lockport, Louisiana. While there, the team responded to carbon monoxide calls, fire alarms and structure fires, according to the Department of Emergency Services. They also helped with tree clean-up, debris removal and unloading supply trailers.

