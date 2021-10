It is safe to say that recent editions of WWE television helped the promotion gain a little bit of momentum. As AEW continues to pick up steam, rolling downhill with fans pushing them along the way, many were looking to WWE to see how they would respond. For the most part, the promotion has done well to present a strong edition of WWE SmackDown and Monday Night Raw, along with WWE NXT’s revamp that has some intrigued in what is next. However, that momentum was damaged on Thursday when the promotion announced that Roman Reigns would face Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, wasting what should be a big moment in the company.

WWE ・ 14 DAYS AGO