Catawissa, PA

Catawissa Borough Police asking for public’s help to locate accused felon

By Brett Crossley
northcentralpa.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCatawissa, Pa. — A man accused of strangling a woman and striking a 3-year-old child so hard he left several marks on the child's body is wanted by Catawissa Borough Police. James Sergey Caligiuri, 31, of Catawissa is wanted by the Catawissa Borough Police Department on one count second-degree strangulation, two counts of second-degree felony endangering the welfare of children, four counts of second-degree simple assault, three counts of first-degree misdemeanor simple assault, one count of first-degree misdemeanor terroristic threats, and seven counts of summary harassment for what authorities called domestic violence and child abuse that occurred in July of this year.

