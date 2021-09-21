Hospital uses app to help patients, family communicate

(INDIANAPOLIS) – A new home for patients getting medical treatment in Indianapolis and their families will open next month. Since 2008, the nonprofit group Fair Haven has arranged hotels and apartments for more than 100 families a year, to give them a place to regroup during treatment while being close to their loved ones. Fair Haven cut the ribbon Friday on Ada’s Place, which will give the organization its own facility with 12 hotel-style suites and two day-service rooms. Founder Amanda Milner says Ada’s Place will allow Fair Haven to serve 12 times that many.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 6 DAYS AGO