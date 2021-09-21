CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hospital uses app to help patients, family communicate

By Lacey Lee
wbtw.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Starting Tuesday, Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center staff, patients and their loved ones can use an app to help further ways of communicating virtually. The free app is called the Vocera Ease application. It enables nurses and other healthcare professionals to send secure texts, photos, and video updates to a patient’s designated loved ones during a hospital stay or medical procedure. Family members and friends can respond to updates with emojis, giving immediate feedback and support to caregivers.

