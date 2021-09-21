CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino, CA

Buffalo Bill’s Wild West show was a frequent visitor to the Inland Empire

By Joe Blackstock
Inland Valley Daily Bulletin
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBuffalo Bill — William F. Cody — brought his famed Wild West show to the Inland Empire on at least five occasions. And he arrived here with a few luxuries for himself. Cody — an icon of the Old West that by then had pretty much faded away — brought his shows for performances in San Bernardino (1902, 1908, 1910, 1915), Riverside (1910) and Pomona (1914). They often included “Russian cossacks, Bedouin Arabs, American cowboys, Indians, Western Girls,” as well as the “World’s Mounted Warriors led by Col. W. F. Cody,” as advertised in the Sun newspaper Sept. 26, 1902.

