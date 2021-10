BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - New details have been released regarding the death of a Biloxi man and the arrest of his son. Noble V. Marske, 41, was arrested on a charge of first-degree murder on the morning of Sept. 11 by Biloxi police after his father’s body was found in Bay St. Louis Friday evening. Van L. Marske, 66, had been reported missing and was last seen Sept. 4 before he was found.