Is a pink burger safe to eat or not? Learn how to tell if it;s properly cooked or not!. We all know very well that meaty foods must be properly and thoroughly cooked all the way through in order to be safe to consume. Undercooked meat is not only less delicious, it can also be a health hazard and a source of contaminants that may lead to food poisoning and various diseases.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 1 DAY AGO