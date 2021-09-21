CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
9-21-21 republican rebecca kleefisch goes “between the lines”

 10 days ago

Former Wisconsin Lieutenant governor Rebecca Kleefisch says the difference between how governor Tony Evers has handled the pandemic and how she would have handled it as governor are “stark.” The Republican Kleefisch announced this month that she is officially a candidate for governor. Kleefisch say when the pandemic started governor Evers made a mistake by taking a one size fits all approach for the entire state. Kleefisch told AM 1170s Between the Lines program she would have taken a more “regional approach.” When it comes to getting the COVID-19 vaccine, Kleefisch says people forget that former president Trump launched Operation Warp Speed to bring the vaccine quickly to the American people. “We need folks choosing the vaccine where it is right for their family and them to choose the vaccine,” Kleefisch said. “…but we need them to make those decisions based on data and not based on post on instagram or Facebook or Tik Tok, or misinformation that’s been spread.” If elected governor Kleefisch says her first order of business would be revisiting a slate of Republican election bills vetoed by governor Evers. Kleefisch says other bills she would support include one that would ban the teaching of critical race theory in schools. Kleefisch made the comments on AM 1170s Between the Lines program.

