Roswell, New Mexico Season 3 Episode 9 Review: Tones of Home

The Roswell, New Mexico gang is slowly making some progress in the season-long struggle with Jones, but one of its key members might be reaching a breaking point. TVLine has an exclusive sneak peek of Monday’s episode (The CW, 8/7c) in which Maria offers some words of tough love to a frantic Isobel. “I don’t have time for perspective,” Isbobel says. “I am not going to let Jones win. I am not going to let an evil alien dickwad take anything else from us!” “This ‘evil alien dickwad’ is taking something from me, right now!” Maria reminds her. “This is a battle, not a war, and we’re not going to make it to the end of this if we don’t remember what we’re fighting for.” (Wait, it’s not a war? Never mind that headline.) Elsewhere in Monday’s episode, “Liz and Max continue to search for a way to stop Jones, and Michel is worried about Alex,” according to The CW’s official logline. Hit PLAY on the video above for a first look at Monday’s episode, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.

ROSWELL, NM ・ 11 DAYS AGO