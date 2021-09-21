Flat Rock's Zone 2 'clear' of impact in gas leak; residents can return home
Residents in one of the Flat Rock areas affected by a gasoline leak from a Ford Motor Co. assembly plant can return home, officials announced Monday night. The Wayne County Health Department and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services have determined the city's Zone 2 "is clear of any impact" from the leak. Residents weren't forced to leave Zone 2, but could if they worried about their health.www.detroitnews.com
